National consultation highlights efforts to improve working conditions in salt sector

In the spirit of May Day, Stakeholders from across Bangladesh convened for a National Consultation titled "Improving Working Conditions and Increasing Productivity in the Salt Sector in Bangladesh", held yesterday at Hotel Amari Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.

The consultation was organized under the “Leaving No One Behind: Improving Skills and Economic Opportunities for Women and Youth in Cox’s Bazar (ISEC)” project, led by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and funded by Global Affairs Canada.

With nearly 40,000 farming households and 55,000 skilled workers directly involved in salt production, and over 500,000 people engaged throughout the broader value chain, the salt sector remains a crucial source of employment and economic activity in rural Bangladesh.