National consultation highlights efforts to improve working conditions in salt sector
In the spirit of May Day, Stakeholders from across Bangladesh convened for a National Consultation titled "Improving Working Conditions and Increasing Productivity in the Salt Sector in Bangladesh", held yesterday at Hotel Amari Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.
The consultation was organized under the “Leaving No One Behind: Improving Skills and Economic Opportunities for Women and Youth in Cox’s Bazar (ISEC)” project, led by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and funded by Global Affairs Canada.
With nearly 40,000 farming households and 55,000 skilled workers directly involved in salt production, and over 500,000 people engaged throughout the broader value chain, the salt sector remains a crucial source of employment and economic activity in rural Bangladesh.
The project being implemented by Innovision Consulting has already trained 185 salt farmers and workers in Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and facilitated medical support for 444 individuals through partnerships with local hospitals and salt mills in Cox’s Bazar.
In his opening remarks, Kazi Shahed Hasan Ferdous, Country Director of Innovision Consulting, stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder cooperation in improving livelihoods in the salt industry.
Ruchika Bahl, Chief Technical Advisor and Head of the ILO Project Office in Cox’s Bazar, reaffirmed ILO’s commitment to fostering safe, inclusive, and sustainable livelihoods for salt workers. She highlighted efforts to enhance working conditions, promote access to healthcare, and advocate for inclusive social protection policies.
Md Obaidur Rahman, Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Chief Guest of the event, referred to salt as “white gold,” underscoring the sector’s national importance. He called for urgent reforms to strengthen the industry, emphasizing the need for improved healthcare access, financial inclusion, microcredit facilities, and adoption of modern technologies. He also advocated for formal recognition and legal coverage of salt workers under Bangladesh’s Labour Act.
Md Munir Hossain Khan, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, expressed continued government support through the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation. “While we provide assistance for health, education, and funeral expenses, strengthening public-private collaboration and increasing worker awareness are critical to ensuring lasting impact,” he said.
A market assessment presented by Mohammad Gulzarul Aziz, Professor at Bangladesh Agricultural University, revealed that enhancing salt purity, adopting improved management practices, and modernizing production techniques are key to overcoming the sector’s persistent productivity challenges.
A panel discussion featuring industry leaders and key stakeholders including representatives from the National Coordination Committee for Workers' Education (NCCWE), Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Bangladesh Standards & Testing Institution (BSTI), as well as the dyeing and leather industries focused on marketing and diversification strategies. The inclusion of the dyeing and leather industries highlighted salt’s critical role as a raw material in various manufacturing processes, particularly in fabric dyeing and leather tanning. Panelists emphasized the need to improve salt quality, invest in value chain development, and strengthen linkages between producers and industrial users to build a more resilient, competitive, and inclusive salt sector.
The consultation concluded with a shared call to action highlighting the urgency for collaborative efforts between government, development partners, and the private sector to promote decent work, technological advancement, and inclusive growth within Bangladesh’s salt industry.