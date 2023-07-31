8 special trains to be operated for PM Hasina’s Rangpur rally

Awami League’s Dinajpur district unit general secretary Altafuzzaman Mita said, “The oppositions are out to create chaos amid the development of the government and the peace of the country. Prime minister is visiting Rangpur ahead of the national election to continue the development and she will give special suggestions and instruction to change the fate of the people of northern region. Rallies of the union level leaders and activists have already been held. More than a 100,000 people will participate in the prime minister’s rally from Dinajpur, and we have taken the necessary preparation.”

Railway sources said eight special trains have been arranged from the Railway West Zone (Lalmonirhat) on the occasion of the prime minister’s visit to Rangpur.