8 special trains to be operated for PM Hasina’s Rangpur rally

Eight special trains will be operated to carry the leaders and activists of Awami League from all districts of Rangpur division in a bid to make the rally of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Rangpur successful.
Besides, more than 100,000 leaders and activities of Awami League are expected to join the PM’s rally by 316 buses, several hundred microbuses and about 30,000 motorcycles.
Awami League’s Dinajpur district unit publicity secretary and Biral upazila parishad chairman Mostafizur Rahman said these on Sunday night,
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the rally of Awami League’s Rangpur division on Rangpur Zilla School ground on Wednesday.
An enthusiasm is seen among leaders and activists of Awami League in Dinajpur town, upazilas and unions ahead of the prime minister’s rally. Banners and festoons with image of party leaders were hung at various important locations across the district. Leaders of Awami League think the visit of the prime minister will be very significant ahead of the national election.
Awami League’s Dinajpur district unit general secretary Altafuzzaman Mita said, “The oppositions are out to create chaos amid the development of the government and the peace of the country. Prime minister is visiting Rangpur ahead of the national election to continue the development and she will give special suggestions and instruction to change the fate of the people of northern region. Rallies of the union level leaders and activists have already been held. More than a 100,000 people will participate in the prime minister’s rally from Dinajpur, and we have taken the necessary preparation.”
Railway sources said eight special trains have been arranged from the Railway West Zone (Lalmonirhat) on the occasion of the prime minister’s visit to Rangpur.
These special trains will leave from different stations in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Burimari, Lalmonirhat, Ulipur, Kurigram and Bonarpara for Rangpur between 7:00am and 11:00am on Wednesday. These trains will arrive in Ragnpur between 9:00am and 12:00pm. There are a total of 5,218 seats in these eight trains.
Dinajpur railway station superintendent AMB Ziaur Rahman said three special trains from Dinajpur, Takurgaon and Panchagharch will leave for Rangpur on the occasion of the PM’s rally in Rangpur.
Awami League’s Biral uapzila general secretary Ramakanta Roy has already made a deposit of Tk 100,000 on fare. All necessary arrangements have been taken so that leaders and activists participating in the rally can move without any hassle.
However, Dolonchanpa Express, which leaves Panchagarh for Santahar at 6:00am, and Kanchan Express, which leaves Parbatipur for Panchagarh at 8:00am, may remain suspended on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Railway west zone general manager Asim Kumar told Prothom Alo over mobile phone leaders of Awami League from all district of Rangpur division contacted them and they would use eight trains on Wednesday by paying the fare. Trains have been rescheduled so that train service is not disrupted.
Dinajpur District Road Transport Owners’ Group president Bhabani Shankar Agarwal said a total of 317 buses are operated on various routes connecting Dinajpur. Awami League leaders have contacted them and a total of 250 buses will carry people to the rally, and routes are being fixed.
Bhabani Shankar said the remaining buses will be operated on other routes and they remain vigil so that passengers don’t suffer.