Sister's father-in-law raped the child: Case statement

Magura’s additional superintendent of Police Md Mirazul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said the child underwent treatment in Dhaka. A case was recorded as per the statement by the victim’s mother while the accused, who had been in police custody, were shown arrested and sent to court.

According to the case statement, the elder sister of the victim was married to Sazib Sheikh, 18, younger son of Hitu Sheikh, 42, from Magura municipality, four months ago.

Hitu Sheikh, his wife Zaheda Khatun, 45, their elder son Ratul Sheikh, 20, and younger son Sozib Sheikh live in that house. The father-in-law had been making illicit offers to her elder daughter since her marriage. Other family members also knew it. They even sometimes exchanged heated arguments on this issue. Amid this circumstance, the eighth-year-old girl went to visit the in-law’s house of her sister on 1 March.

The plaintiff described in the case statement that the child slept with her elder sister and brother-in-law in the same room after finishing dinner around 10:00 pm on 5 March. At around 2:30 pm, the elder sister woke up and found her younger sister lying on the floor. The child then told her elder sister that she felt pain at the lower parts of her body, which the elder sister thought she is making a fuss during sleep.

Again, the child informed her sister about the pain around 6:00 am. Asked about the reason, the child said when the brother-in-law (Sazib) opened the door at night, his father (Hitu Sheikh) took her to his room holding her mouth and then raped her. When she tried to scream, she was strangled. Later, she was abandoned to the floor of her sister’s room.