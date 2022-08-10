Eight fishermen go missing as two trawlers sink in Bay

Two trawlers of ‘Kalam Majhi’ and ‘Yusuf Majhi’ of Dhalchar Union of Charfession Upazila sank in the South Bay near Payra port in Patuakhali district on Tuesday, said Bhola Coast Guard south zone media officer KM Shafiul Kinjal.
The fishing trawler of Yusuf Majhi sank in the Bay with 13 fishermen amid inclement weather in the afternoon. Although five fishermen including Yusuf Majhi were rescued, eight others went missing.
Dhalchar fisherman Abul Hossain said the fishing trawler of Kalam Majhi sank in the Bay with eight fishermen near Dhalchar in the morning. However, all fishermen of this trawler were saved.
All the rescued fishermen are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Patuakhali.
Six teams of the Coast Guard with their two ships started a rescue operation. However, the rescue operation is being disrupted due to severe weather condition, said KM Shafiul.
The depression over coastal Odisha and the adjoining Northwest Bay moved westwards and weakened into a well-marked low.
It now lies over Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of India, according to a special bulletin of the meteorological office. It is likely to move northwestwards further.
Under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, as per the bulletin.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.