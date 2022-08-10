Eight fishermen go missing as two trawlers sink in Bay

Two trawlers of ‘Kalam Majhi’ and ‘Yusuf Majhi’ of Dhalchar Union of Charfession Upazila sank in the South Bay near Payra port in Patuakhali district on Tuesday, said Bhola Coast Guard south zone media officer KM Shafiul Kinjal.

The fishing trawler of Yusuf Majhi sank in the Bay with 13 fishermen amid inclement weather in the afternoon. Although five fishermen including Yusuf Majhi were rescued, eight others went missing.

Dhalchar fisherman Abul Hossain said the fishing trawler of Kalam Majhi sank in the Bay with eight fishermen near Dhalchar in the morning. However, all fishermen of this trawler were saved.