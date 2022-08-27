4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cox’s Bazar

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer in charge of Ukhiya police station, said the accident occurred in the morning at Hijolia when the Cox's Bazar-bound truck hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving five people injured.
The injured were taken to the local upazila health complex where doctors declared four of them dead.
As many as 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of the current year, according to a report.