4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cox’s Bazar

Four people were killed and another injured when a truck crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Saturday, reports UNB quoting police.

Three of the deceased were identified as Salema Khatun, 45, wife of Joynal, Anwar Islam, 25, son of Gura Mia, and Bidhu Dhar, 52, son of Manindra Dhar of the upazila, while the identity of another could not be known immediately.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer in charge of Ukhiya police station, said the accident occurred in the morning at Hijolia when the Cox's Bazar-bound truck hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving five people injured.

The injured were taken to the local upazila health complex where doctors declared four of them dead.

As many as 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of the current year, according to a report.

