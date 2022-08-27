4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cox’s Bazar

Four people were killed and another injured when a truck crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Saturday, reports UNB quoting police.

Three of the deceased were identified as Salema Khatun, 45, wife of Joynal, Anwar Islam, 25, son of Gura Mia, and Bidhu Dhar, 52, son of Manindra Dhar of the upazila, while the identity of another could not be known immediately.