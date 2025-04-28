JAAGO Foundation Trust holds divisional advocacy meet in Khulna
A Divisional Advocacy Meeting was held at the CSS Ava Center in Khulna on Sunday to raise awareness about the adverse impacts of climate change, said a press release.
The event, organised under the "Nobodoy" project by JAAGO Foundation Trust, with the theme, 'Climate Change: Fighting Together, Finding Paths Together'.
The Khulna division, one of the most vulnerable regions of coastal Bangladesh, is feeling the intensified impact of climate change. Issues like salinity, river erosion, water scarcity, and environmental degradation have become daily challenges for the local population. This event was organized to discuss the need for integrated local-level initiatives to tackle these challenges.
Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Khulna, Mohammad Saiful Islam was the chief guest at the event while local representatives, climate researchers, and youth leaders were present.
Addressing the event, Saiful Islam said, “The Nobodoy project’s work on salinity is a commendable initiative. We must reach out to marginalized farmers and involve women more in such efforts. This is how we can solve poverty issues. Bangladesh is unstoppable, and seeing youth participation in nation-building gives me more optimism.”
In the panel discussion, experts emphasized, “Climate change is not just a global problem; it is closely connected to our local way of life. Therefore, ensuring local participation in tackling this issue will be the key to a sustainable future.”
Iftikhar-ul-Karim, Program Head of JAAGO Foundation Trust, highlighted the importance of youth engagement and a new perspective on climate change awareness. He said, “Our goal is to amplify the voices of local communities and include their experiences in climate policy. Youth today have the capability to make a real difference, and we must move forward with them.”
The Nobodoy project received a great response from the youth present at the event. One of the youth representatives shared, “This event has opened new horizons of thought for us. We believe that if we all unite and continue this fight, success is possible.”
In the final segment, the speakers stressed the importance of collective efforts in addressing climate change. They stated that by highlighting local problems and solutions on both national and international forums, we can build a stable and environmentally friendly society.