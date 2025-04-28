JAAGO Foundation Trust holds divisional advocacy meet in Khulna

Iftikhar-ul-Karim, Program Head of JAAGO Foundation Trust, highlighted the importance of youth engagement and a new perspective on climate change awareness. He said, “Our goal is to amplify the voices of local communities and include their experiences in climate policy. Youth today have the capability to make a real difference, and we must move forward with them.”

The Nobodoy project received a great response from the youth present at the event. One of the youth representatives shared, “This event has opened new horizons of thought for us. We believe that if we all unite and continue this fight, success is possible.”

In the final segment, the speakers stressed the importance of collective efforts in addressing climate change. They stated that by highlighting local problems and solutions on both national and international forums, we can build a stable and environmentally friendly society.