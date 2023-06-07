Lightning strikes kill 3 in Dinajpur

Three people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Dinajpur's Parbatipur and Chirirbandar upazila.

These incidents happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased are Abdul Kuddus (25) of Parbatipur upazila’s Mominpur union, Bulbul Ahmed (45) of the upazila’s Habra union and Nur Alam (21) of Chirirbandar’s Saitara union.

Parbatipur upazila nirbahi officer Mohammad Ismail Hossain handed over Tk 25,000 each to the families of Abdul Kuddus and Bulbul Ahmed.

Chirirbandar upazila nirbahi officer Khalid Hasan said they have given Tk 25,000 to Nur Alam's family.