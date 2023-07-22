Clash over sexual harassment of girl leaves 12 injured in Madaripur

Twelve people have been injured during a clash between two groups of villagers over the sexual harassment of a schoolgirl in Madaripur's Sadar upazila Friday.
The clash took place in Silar Char village of the upazila on Friday morning. The injured were admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, reports UNB.
The uncle of the victim said, “My niece was cooking at her house on Thursday afternoon.”
Suddenly, Shamim, 19, son of Shahabuddin Shikdar entered the house and grabbed her from behind. As the girl started screaming, Shamim left the house.
Later on Friday morning, people on behalf of both families got involved in a clash, leaving 12 injured.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar police station Md Manowar Hpssain has said, “Legal action will be taken upon receiving complaints.”