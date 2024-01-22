Chaos at Awami League meeting over Barrister Suman’s presence
Chaos broke out the meeting of Awami League in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj on Sunday centering the presence of local lawmaker Syed Sayedul Haque alias Barrister Suman.
According to party sources, Awami League’s Chunarughat upazila unit organised a meeting to exchange views and an extended meeting at the Chunarughat upazila parishad auditorium on Sunday morning with Habiganj-4 (Chunarughat-Madhabpur) independent lawmaker Syed Sayedul Haque as the chief guest.
The event began at 4:30pm with the upazila president Akbar Hossain in the chair.
At one point of the meeting, just before the speech of the lawmaker, the upazila unit organising secretary Sathi Muktadir said, “Was the meeting that has been called between the lawmaker and the Awami League leaders and activists at today's extended meeting a party decision? Has the party taken in Barrister Suman? If not, why would we be exchanging views with him?”dFollowing his remarks, chaos broke out among the participating leaders and activists.
Upazila president Akbar Hossain then tried to calm the party men and informed them that today’s meeting was called at the decision of the district Awami League. Besides, the lawmaker also wanted to exchange views with the party leaders and activists.
As the chaotic situation continued, lawmaker Syed Sayedul Haque himself tried to calm the audience. He said, “You all are my guardians. There are many leaders present here whose political experience is more than my age. I am an activist of Awami League despite becoming an independent. I became a candidate as per the instruction of the party leader. I have been elected by your votes. So, I have come today to exchange views with you for the sake of development of our area.”
Leaders and activists continued to exchange heated arguments during his speech. Later, senior leaders intervened and calmed the situation.
Awami League’ Chunarghat upazila unit president Akbar Hossain could not be reached for a comment.