Chaos at Awami League meeting over Barrister Suman’s presence

Chaos broke out the meeting of Awami League in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj on Sunday centering the presence of local lawmaker Syed Sayedul Haque alias Barrister Suman.

According to party sources, Awami League’s Chunarughat upazila unit organised a meeting to exchange views and an extended meeting at the Chunarughat upazila parishad auditorium on Sunday morning with Habiganj-4 (Chunarughat-Madhabpur) independent lawmaker Syed Sayedul Haque as the chief guest.

The event began at 4:30pm with the upazila president Akbar Hossain in the chair.