Hindu’s cowshed torched in Netrokona, 15 cows burnt

Miscreants set fire to a cowshed at the house of Hindu community member and former union parishad chairman, Dipak Kumar Saha Roy Chowdhury, in Soarikandi village of Takurakona union under Sadar upazila of Netrokona on Sunday night.

Nine cows and six goats were burnt alive in the fire which also damaged an irrigation engine. Members of the Hindu community are living in a state of fear following the fire.