Five CU students freed a week after abduction in Chattogram

Five students of Chittagong University (CU), who were abducted a week ago, have been released, according to the Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP).

Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP), an organisation representing students of ethnic communities, issued a statement on Thursday in this regard.

Although the five students from various ethnic communities were reportedly freed on Wednesday, the matter came to light on Thursday after PCP issued a statement confirming their release.

The five students, who had gone missing from the Giriful area in Khagrachhari on April 16 while returning home after celebrating the Biju festival, are now staying at their respective village homes.

Superintendent of Police of Khagrachhari Arefin Jewel told the news agency, “PCP has issued a statement confirming the safe return of their students. We’ve also contacted the students’ families, and they too have confirmed that the abductees have returned home.”