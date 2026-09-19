'If you had asked for 10 such phones as ransom, we would have given them'

Police and university teachers primarily suspect that Ishayat Shahriar alias Apratim, 13, the only son of Nahida Begum, an associate professor at the Bangla Department of Comilla University, might have been murdered in an attempt to steal an iPhone.

However, the exact motive for the murder and the identities of those involved have not yet been confirmed. The iPhone the teenager was carrying has also not been found.

A day after he went missing, police recovered Ishayat's body from the jungle in the Sananda area of the Lalmai hills near the university on Saturday. Police also reported injury marks on his head.

Ishayat was a seventh-grade student at the Border Guard Public School in Kotbari. He lived with his parents in the Kotbari area under Ward No. 24 of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station.