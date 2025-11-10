BSF opens fire at Patgram border
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has opened fire along the border in Sreerampur Union of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat. The incident occurred around 6:00 am today, Monday.
In protest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has called for a flag meeting with the BSF. Earlier, on 5 November at dawn, the BSF had fired three sound grenades along the same border in Sreerampur.
Subedar Kamal Uddin, commander of the Shamshernagar Company under Rangpur 61 BGB (Teesta-2) Battalion, told newspersons that after receiving the report of gunfire, BGB members were sent to the spot. A proposal for a flag meeting has been placed. The BSF, however, has said the meeting will be held later.
According to local sources, just across border pillar no. 854 lies Pocketpara village under Mekhliganj police station in Cooch Behar district, India. Before dawn, smugglers from both sides had gathered near the zero line. Troops from the 156 BSF Battalion’s Ratanpur Camp allegedly fired pellet shots targeting them. The gunfire created panic among residents in the border areas early this morning.
Local accounts suggest that three Bangladeshis were injured in the incident, though BGB has not confirmed any casualties.
A resident of Sreerampur Union, requesting anonymity, said, “After finishing Fajr prayers, I saw a motorcycle rushing away with people who had been shot.”