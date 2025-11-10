BSF opens fire at Patgram border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has opened fire along the border in Sreerampur Union of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat. The incident occurred around 6:00 am today, Monday.

In protest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has called for a flag meeting with the BSF. Earlier, on 5 November at dawn, the BSF had fired three sound grenades along the same border in Sreerampur.