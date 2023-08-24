Local News

Rail link with Khulna restored after 7 hrs

Train communications with Khulna was restored on Thursday morning after seven hours following the derailment of a freight train at the Singia railway station in the Bashundia area of Jashore Sadar upazila
Train communications with Khulna was restored on Thursday morning after seven hours following the derailment of a freight train at the Singia railway station in the Bashundia area of Jashore Sadar upazila, UNB reports.

Sub-inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman, in-charge of Jashore railway police station, confirmed the matter. He said two bogies of a Natore-bound freight train from Khulna veered off the tracks at around 4:00 am. It snapped the rail communication between Khulna and rest of the country.

A relief train rushed to the spot and conducted a salvage operation. Meanwhile, the Khulna-bound Chitra Express was stranded at the Jashore railway station for seven hours following the derailment.

Rail link with Khulna was resumed around 11:10 am after a rescue train removed the bogies from the tracks, the SI said.

