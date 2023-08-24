Rail link with Khulna restored after 7 hrs

Train communications with Khulna was restored on Thursday morning after seven hours following the derailment of a freight train at the Singia railway station in the Bashundia area of Jashore Sadar upazila, UNB reports.

Sub-inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman, in-charge of Jashore railway police station, confirmed the matter. He said two bogies of a Natore-bound freight train from Khulna veered off the tracks at around 4:00 am. It snapped the rail communication between Khulna and rest of the country.