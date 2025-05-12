Arakan Army abducts 3 Bangladeshis from Naf River

Myanmar armed terrorist group Arakan Army (AA) has abducted three Bangladeshis along with their boat from river Naf in the Leda area of Hnila union in Teknaf.

The abductees were identified as Siddique Hossain, 27, Rabiul Alam, 27 and Mahmud Hossain, 30. They are residents of East Leda Lamarpara village in the union.

Acting chairman of Hnila union parishad, Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The Arakan Army took over the city of Maungdaw in Rakhine state of Myanmar on 8 December after 11 months of clash with the Myanmar Junta.