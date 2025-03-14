Student leaders beaten up for protesting arbitration in child rape case

Meherpur Sadar police station sub-inspector (SI) Sujay Kumar has been accused of exerting pressure on plaintiffs to withdraw a rape case. He allegedly beat up two leaders of Student Movement Against Discrimination for protesting. The incidents occurred Thursday evening.

Later, SI Sujay Kumar was withdrawn from the police station and was attached to the district police lines.

According to the police and the locals, a case was filed with the Meherpur Sadar police station on the allegation of raping a nine-year-old girl. The victim's mother filed the case as the plaintiff accusing Bayezid Hossain of Modnadanga village in the Sadar upazila.

Following that, the police arrested prime accused Bayezid and two others and sent them to prison on 12 September. They were released on bail later.