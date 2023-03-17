Jubo League leader charged with removing EVM from Boalkhali centre

A case has been filed against a Jubo League leader over taking an electronic voting machine (EVM) away from the voting centre in Boalkhali of Chattogram. The presiding officer of the concerned centre, Sajal Das, lodged the lawsuit on Thursday night with Boalkhali police station.

The only accused of the case is Nirmalendu Dey alias Suman, a joint convener of Sreepur union Jubo League, who removed the EVM from the Jaisthapura Ramani Mohan High School centre on Thursday afternoon while the voting of by-poll to Boalkhali Upazila Parishad was underway.