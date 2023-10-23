Tourists asked to leave St Martin’s, vessels suspended from Tuesday

Saint Martin's union parishad chairman Mujibur Rahman said it has been raining heavily since last night. The weather is kind of gloomy now. The sea is getting increasingly rougher.

Keari Sindabad’s manager (accounts) Md Shah Alam and MV Baro Aulia ship’s manager Mahbub Alam told Prothom Alo that the tourists in Saint Martin's have been asked to board three ships moored in the island and come back to Teknaf due to inclement weather.

Raihan Hasan, a tourist from the capital’s Malibagh area went to Saint Martin’s Island today with eight other family members.

“We had booked a hotel and a return ticket for the ship. We were supposed to stay three nights here but couldn’t even stay a night now. But the money spent on the hotel is not returned. This is a kind of harassment to the tourists," he added.