CU pro-VC calls claim that Pakistani forces killed intellectuals baseless

Professor Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan, pro-vice-chancellor (academic) of Chittagong University, has described the killing of intellectuals by the Pakistani forces as “illogical”.

Speaking at a discussion organised on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day on Sunday, he said, “At a time when I, meaning the Pakistani forces, was trying to flee the country, when it was not even decided whether I would survive or die, the idea that Pakistani soldiers would kill the intellectuals of Bangladesh seems completely illogical to me.”

Professor Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan made this remark as a special guest at a discussion titled “Free Thought, Liberation War and the Killing of Intellectuals in 1971” held at the vice-chancellor’s office of the university at 1:00 pm.

Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan said, “Intellectuals were killed as part of a conspiracy to turn this country into a vassal state of another country through an international plot. We have still not been able to trace Zahir Raihan. Had Zahir Raihan been found, we would have known the true history.”