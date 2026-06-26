Mother and 3 sisters murdered, young Sifat is the lone survivor

“Where is my mother….bring my mother back to me. I can’t live without her.”

These were the heart-wrenching cries of Junayed Islam, alias Sifat (16), as he beat his chest in grief. Overwhelmed, he repeatedly collapsed onto the floor and lost consciousness.

This scene unfolded at around 2:30 pm on Thursday at a rented house near the Dhanhata area of Raipur municipality in Laxmipur. Earlier that afternoon, Sifat’s mother, Shahinur Begum (40), and his three sisters—Saima Akter (21), Ikra Begum (17) and Sipa Akter (10) were killed after intruders entered their home. Sifat is the only surviving member of the family. Since the incident, he has spent his time in inconsolable grief.

The family, originally from Homna upazila in Cumilla, had been living in the area for long. Sifat works at a local rod-and-cement shop. He was seen grieving at a neighbor’s house while relatives tried to console him.