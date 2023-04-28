Explosion following leakage in Titas Gas pipeline in Narayanganj

The clients of Titas Gas in Narayanganj’s Rupganj upazila suffered enormously following a disruption in the gas supply from Thursday noon due to leakage in the pipeline, reports news agency UNB.
The incident took place in Rupsi area on Kanchan road of Rupganj Upazila on Thursday noon.
According to witnesses, there is an 8-inch-diameter pipeline of Titas Gas on Rupsi -Kanchan Road. A loud explosion occurred following a sudden leakage in the pipeline at around 1:00 pm.
At that time, gas was coming out of the place where the explosion occurred, creating panic among the local people.
On information, a team from Titas Gas visited the spot and stopped the gas supply from the local DRS (gas control station).
As a result, the gas supply to Tarabo, Barabo, Jatramura, Rupsi, Murapara, Machimpur, Mirkutircheo, Bhulta, Pachaikha, Shonabo, Golakandail, Shawghat, Sinlab, Miabari and other areas of the upazila was stopped, causing immense sufferings to the residents.
Meanwhile, people in these areas were seen rushing to restaurants for lunch due to the suspension of gas supply while some were seen using gas cylinders or clay stoves.
Due to a sudden leakage in a gas pipeline in Rupsi-Kanchan Road area, the gas supply was suspended, said Majbaul Haque, manager of Jatramura branch office of Sonargaon Zone of Titas Gas.
“Once the leakage is repaired, the gas supply will be restored,” he added.