Explosion following leakage in Titas Gas pipeline in Narayanganj

According to witnesses, there is an 8-inch-diameter pipeline of Titas Gas on Rupsi -Kanchan Road. A loud explosion occurred following a sudden leakage in the pipeline at around 1:00 pm.

At that time, gas was coming out of the place where the explosion occurred, creating panic among the local people.

On information, a team from Titas Gas visited the spot and stopped the gas supply from the local DRS (gas control station).