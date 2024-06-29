Sri Lanka inflation climbs as food prices rise

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka expressed hope on Saturday that it would be able to maintain overall inflation below 5.0 percent for 2024.

The country is due to hold a presidential election this year, and opposition parties have vowed to renegotiate the terms of the IMF bailout, which has led to painful austerity measures.

The IMF has said it is willing to listen to alternative proposals from rival political parties, but stressed that the benchmarks set in the bailout had to be adhered to.