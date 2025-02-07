Awami League office demolished in Jashore’s Manirampur
A group of youths claimed to be involved with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement demolished the office of Bangladesh Awami League with an excavator in Manirampur upazila of Jashore on Tuesday night.
Locals said the two-storied AL office was next to the Rajarhat-Chuknagar regional highway in the upazila sadar area. A group of 15-20 aggrieved youths arrived in front of the building with an excavator and two loudspeakers around 8:30 pm.
They then started playing Hindi music. Then the excavator first tore down the collapsible gate and then windows of the first floor. The demolition continued until 10:30 pm. Later, the collapsible gate and windows were taken to somewhere else by a locally made three-wheeler.
When the demolition was going on, a certain Nasimul Bari Saimun, who identified him as a coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, went live on Facebook.
In the Facebook live, he said Souhardo, Sunny and Sharif Mahmud of Anti-Discrimination Movement are present here. Sheikh Hasina made various inciting statements against students and people from Delhi and tried to create anarchy. So, the house at Dhanmodi 32 was demolished in protest.
“We have orders from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to demolish all the illegal structures of the Awami League across the country,” he claimed.
However, Rashed Khan, convenor of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Jashore, claimed that they have no committee in Manirampur. They have no relation with those who carried out the demolition.
There were no instructions on demolition either, he insisted.
Manirampur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Nur Mohammad Gazi said, “We have no information on the demolition of the Awami League office. No one filed any complaint either.”