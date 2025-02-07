Awami League office demolished in Jashore’s Manirampur

A group of youths claimed to be involved with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement demolished the office of Bangladesh Awami League with an excavator in Manirampur upazila of Jashore on Tuesday night.

Locals said the two-storied AL office was next to the Rajarhat-Chuknagar regional highway in the upazila sadar area. A group of 15-20 aggrieved youths arrived in front of the building with an excavator and two loudspeakers around 8:30 pm.

They then started playing Hindi music. Then the excavator first tore down the collapsible gate and then windows of the first floor. The demolition continued until 10:30 pm. Later, the collapsible gate and windows were taken to somewhere else by a locally made three-wheeler.