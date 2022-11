The accident occurred around 12:30 am when their motorcycle hit a road side tree on Barguna-Betagi highway after losing control over speed, leaving the trio dead on the spot, said Md Jihad, sub-inspector (SI) of Betagi police station.

The bodies were sent to Barguna Sadar hospital morgue for autopsies, said the SI.

A case was filed at the police station in this regard, he added.