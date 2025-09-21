‘July warrior’ allegedly harasses journalist in Rangpur
A ‘July warrior’ has been accused of organising a ‘mob’ and harassing a journalist in Rangpur.
The victim was allegedly picked up from the Kacharibazar area of the city around 11:30 am Sunday and was beaten and harassed before being forced to apologise to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Rangpur City Coproration (RCC).
Upon learning about the incident, local journalists flocked to the city corporation and staged a demonstration taking position in front of the office of the RCC CEO.
They set an ultimatum to arrest the people involved in the incident within 24 hours from the protest.
The victim has been identified as Liakat Ali Badal, Rangpur divisional correspondent of Ekushey Television and staff correspondent of daily Sangbad.
He alleged that some 15-20 people led by Enayet Ali Rocky, a resident of ‘Jahaj Company’ area, picked up and harassed him.
Rangpur divisional commissioner and RCC administrator Shahidul Islam and corporation CEO Umme Fatema pulled the string from behind, he claimed.
Liakat Ali alleged that he had published a report titled 'Licences for auto-rickshaws in Rangpur under the name of July fighters, Tk 50 million business scheme' in the daily Sangbad on 17 September.
Around 11:30 am today, he was at Kachharibazar intersection when Enayet Rocky, who identified himself as a July fighter, phoned him to confirm his location and then arrived there with a group. They formed a mob, picked him up, and took him to the city corporation. At that time, his mobile phone was seized and he was assaulted.
Asked about the allegation, accused Enayet Ali claimed that he is a ‘warrior’ of the July uprising.
He countered with a question, “If someone provides government funding through any means for the proper arrangement of our employment, is there any need for anyone to write about it in a way that distorts the spirit of July uprising?”
Regarding the harassment of the journalist, he claimed that he had only been brought for a settlement. Nobody was harassed.
However, journalist Liakat Ali claimed that the mob led by Enayet Ali dragged him near the office of the chief executive officer of the city corporation, Umme Fatema. They tried to force him into the office and pressured him to admit fault and withdraw the report.
Regarding the allegation, Umme Fatema told Prothom Alo, “There is no question of bringing in journalists to seek an apology because of a report. This is a baseless accusation.”
On the other hand, when contacted over phone, Rangpur City Corporation administrator Shahidul Islam said he was in a meeting in Dhaka and would talk later.
Speaking regarding this, Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station under the Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP), told Prothom Alo, “We have identified a person involved in the journalist harassment. Our operation is underway to identify the others involved in the attack. Efforts are on to arrest them as soon as possible.”