‘July warrior’ allegedly harasses journalist in Rangpur

A ‘July warrior’ has been accused of organising a ‘mob’ and harassing a journalist in Rangpur.

The victim was allegedly picked up from the Kacharibazar area of the city around 11:30 am Sunday and was beaten and harassed before being forced to apologise to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Rangpur City Coproration (RCC).

Upon learning about the incident, local journalists flocked to the city corporation and staged a demonstration taking position in front of the office of the RCC CEO.

They set an ultimatum to arrest the people involved in the incident within 24 hours from the protest.

The victim has been identified as Liakat Ali Badal, Rangpur divisional correspondent of Ekushey Television and staff correspondent of daily Sangbad.