Khaleda Zia to go to London on 7 January for treatment: Fakhrul

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will travel to London on Tuesday night for advanced medical treatment, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir formally announced on Sunday night.

"We, all members of the standing committee, have come here to bid farewell to our leader (Khaleda) as she embarks on her journey to London on the night of 7 January (Tuesday)," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the BNP standing committee with Khaleda at her residence in Gulshan.

He wished Khaleda's swift recovery so that she can return to the country as soon as possible.

In response to a question, he said Khaleda instructed them to work together for people and for democracy.

Earlier, the meeting began at Khaleda's Gulshan residence at 9:12pm and it lasted for around 30 minutes.