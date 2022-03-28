Low-income people in Dinajpur trying to curb expenses

The clock just struck 12:00 PM on Friday. The sun was positioned right above the heads of the 150 people who were queued up in front of a truck at the Fazilpur Union Parishad (UP) square in the Dinajpur Sadar upazila. They were waiting to buy essential groceries from Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at a slightly reduced rate. Under the beating sun, the people standing in line were also keeping their eyes open to make sure no one cuts in.

After a while, a woman stepped out of the line and was wiping the sweat off her forehead with her saree. “Apa, what did you buy?” With a faint smile, Afroza Akhter replied, “Two kg of soybean oil, two kg of lentils.”

But Afroza’s smile didn't last long. On Saturday, she is due to pay Tk 1,100 as installment for a small loan. But she had to spend Tk 460 to purchase oil and lentils. If her husband, van driver Quayum, fails to come up with the money by Saturday, she will have to borrow the sum from someone else. However, Afroza is determined to not miss her installment as it’s “a matter of pride”.