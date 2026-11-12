7 accused escaped from Dhaka courts in 6 years

An accused in a murder case was seen casually walking out of the Dhaka court premises. He was not handcuffed or tied with a rope around his waist. His demeanour was no different from that of other people leaving the premises.

The incident, which took place on 6 October, was captured on CCTV footage. The escapee was identified as Shariful Islam. He had previously escaped from the Dhaka court premises on 19 June 2025.

Shariful is not the only accused to have escaped. Between 2021 and 2026, a total of seven accused fled from Dhaka courts. There was also one incident in which an accused was snatched away from police custody. Most recently, on Tuesday afternoon, accused Md Kawsar Mia removed his handcuffs and escaped from the dock of the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-1.

These incidents have raised questions about security arrangements at court premises.