Marriage to rapist: A path to torture, abandonment, and even death

When a young girl from Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet became pregnant, it came to light that she had been raped, by a young man from the same village.

The incident occurred in early 2023. The girl’s family filed a rape case against the accused. To avoid prosecution, the young man’s family proposed marriage. The girl, under pressure, agreed.

But instead of a new beginning, the marriage turned into a nightmare.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the girl said her husband and in-laws subjected her to relentless abuse. She was beaten several times and thrown out of the house. At five months pregnant, they forcibly took her to a hospital for an abortion. She managed to escape and return to her parents’ home, where she has been living for the past two years with her child.

“The baby is now one and a half years old. I saved the child by running away,” she said. “They claim it’s not theirs.”

Bilkis Jahan, a lawyer at the Sylhet District and Sessions Judge’s Court, is handling two similar cases—including that of the girl from Dakshin Surma. On 21 April, she told Prothom Alo about another teenager who was raped by a man already married with adult children.

When the girl became pregnant, the man married her to avoid the legal consequences. She later gave birth to twins—both of whom died. Not long after, she was thrown out of his home.

“There are many such cases where victims marry their rapists to settle the case out of court,” Bilkis said. But under the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children Act, rape is a non-compoundable offence—meaning it cannot legally be resolved through compromise or negotiation.