Singer Noble marries rape case plaintiff

Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble has married the woman who had filed a rape case against him. The wedding formalities took place at the main gate of Keraniganj Central Jail Thursday under the supervision of the prison authorities

Singer Noble, the plaintiff woman, and four witnesses, two from each side, were present at the time. The deputy inspector general of prisons (DIG Prisons) in Dhaka division, Jahangir Kabir confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, the court granted permission for Noble, arrested in a rape case, to marry the plaintiff of the rape case. In response to Noble’s petition, magistrate of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court Nazmin Akter issued the order on Wednesday.

A sub-inspector (SI) at the crime and information division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Ila Moni confirmed this to Prothom Alo.