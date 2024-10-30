Dhaka to work with WHO directly as regional director Saima ‘dysfunctional’

The government has sent a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) wishing to work directly with it as its Regional Director for South-East Asia Saima Wazed is “dysfunctional right now”.

“Incumbent WHO Regional Director Saima Wazed Putul is dysfunctional right now. She has been implicated in several criminal cases and financial crimes,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said the Bangladesh government has sent a letter to the WHO so that Bangladesh can directly communicate with it bypassing Saima Wazed.