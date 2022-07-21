Govt won't take any funding against country's interest: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the government would never take any funding from any development partner which would ultimately go against the interest of the country, BSS reports.

"Someone may apprehend that we'll do such commitment or ink agreement which might not yield good results, but I can undoubtedly assure you that no such proposal has come yet. You will definitely know in such cases and we won't go for any such funding (from development partners) which will go against the interest of the country," he said.

The finance minister was speaking to newspersons virtually after chairing two separate meetings on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP). Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Sabirul Islam also spoke at the briefing.