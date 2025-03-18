Enforced disappearance: Term of inquiry commission extended till 30 June
The interim government has extended the term of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances until 30 June. This information was provided in a notification from the Cabinet Division on Monday.
The notification stated that, under the powers granted by Section 3 of the ‘Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956’, the government has extended the term of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, which was initially established through S.R.O. No.-312-Act/2024 issued on 15 September, 2024.
The extension will remain in effect until 30 June, and the notification is deemed to have taken effect from 15 March.
The commission, formed under the leadership of retired High Court Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury on 27 August, 2024, accepts complaints from victims of disappearances that occurred between 6 January 2009 and 5 August 2024.
Complaints can be filed by the victims themselves, any family members, relatives, or eyewitnesses of the disappearance.
Submissions can be made by post or email. The complaint address is 96 Gulshan, Commission for Inquiry into Disappearances, and the email address is [email protected].