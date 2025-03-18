Enforced disappearance: Term of inquiry commission extended till 30 June

The interim government has extended the term of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances until 30 June. This information was provided in a notification from the Cabinet Division on Monday.

The notification stated that, under the powers granted by Section 3 of the ‘Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956’, the government has extended the term of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, which was initially established through S.R.O. No.-312-Act/2024 issued on 15 September, 2024.

The extension will remain in effect until 30 June, and the notification is deemed to have taken effect from 15 March.