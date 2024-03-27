Bangabandhu's independence proclamation history was distorted after 1975: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the history of proclamation of independence in 1971 by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was distorted after his assassination in 1975.

"Bangabandhu's independence proclamation was spread through wireless and his party men reached it elsewhere of the country. But after his assassination, the history was distorted," she said.

The minister made this remark while chairing a discussion at AL office in city's Tejgaon area, organised by her party on the occasion of the Great Independence Day-2024.

"In the distorted history, it was said one Major standing on a drum blew the whistle and Bangladesh got independence. But, any country can't attain independence this way. If it happened, then Bangladesh’s history would have been written differently," she added.