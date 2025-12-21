EU Ambassador visits Prothom Alo
Attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are attacks on freedom of media
The European Union (EU) ambassador in Bangladesh, Michael Miller, has said the attacks on Prothom Alo and on the Daily Star are attacks on freedom of the media and on freedom of expression. This was a terrible moment for Bangladesh's democracy. "I hope we never see anything like this again," he said.
He visited the Prothom Alo office in the afternoon today, Sunday, to express his solidarity with the journalists of the media house. He expressed deep condemnation and protest concerning the attack, arson and looting of the Prothom Alo office on Thursday.
Standing in from of the Prothom Alo office, Michael Miller inspected damaged that had been carried out. He then discussed the matter with the senior journalists f Prothom Alo, inquiring about the details of the unfortunate and despicable act.
He also inquired about the role of the law enforcement agencies in bringing the situation under control.
Michael Miller said, "I've come to express solidarity with the all journalist of Prothom Alo, following this arson attack on their building that took place last Thursday evening. The attacks on Prothom Alo and on the Daily Star are attacks on freedom of the media and on freedom of expression."
Stressing the importance of freedom of expression before the election, the EU Ambassador said, "I can only underline how critical it is to maintain space for freedom of expression in Bangladesh as you head towards elections."
He expressed hope that such an incident would never be repeated, saying that it had been a terrible moment for Bangladesh democracy.
Michael Miller said, now you must be resilient, get back on your feet, keep publishing, keep reporting, and hold everyone to account in order for the elections to proceed smoothly.
During the visit, the EU Ambassador discussed the situation with Prothom Alo's managing editor Anisul Hoque, deputy editor Lazzat Enab Mahsi and head of online, Shawkat Hossain.