Attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are attacks on freedom of media

The European Union (EU) ambassador in Bangladesh, Michael Miller, has said the attacks on Prothom Alo and on the Daily Star are attacks on freedom of the media and on freedom of expression. This was a terrible moment for Bangladesh's democracy. "I hope we never see anything like this again," he said.

He visited the Prothom Alo office in the afternoon today, Sunday, to express his solidarity with the journalists of the media house. He expressed deep condemnation and protest concerning the attack, arson and looting of the Prothom Alo office on Thursday.