Panic spread as gunshots heard overnight at Naikhongchhari, Ukhiya, Teknaf borders

The ongoing fight between Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) and armed rebel group Arakan Army escalated across the Naikhongchhari border from the night on 2 February, said sources from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police. The Arakan Army has already taken control of Tumbru Right camp and Dhekibunia border post from the BGP.

Local people and the public representatives said they heard a large-scale firing at Tumbru Right camp, just south of Naikhongchhari’s Tumbru Bazar around 5:45 am Monday. Near the same time, there were incidents of firing and shelling of four mortar rounds at a security outpost in Rakhine state across the Jamcchari village border in Naikhongchhari union.

Ghumdhum union parishad chairman Jahangir Aziz told Prothom Alo the local people were passing days in panic due to the resumption of firing. However, no bullet or mortar shells landed inside the Bangladesh territory as of Monday morning, he added.