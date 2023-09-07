20 more die of dengue, 2689 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Some 20 people, including 11 in Dhaka, have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, raising the death toll to 691 this year.
Besides, a total of 2,689 dengue patients have been hospitalised across the country during the 24-hour period, according to the health directorate.
Of them, 899 have been admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 1,790 outside the capital.
So far, the directorate general of health services (DGHS) has recorded 140,711 dengue cases and 130,309 recoveries this year.
The month of August has been the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 71,976 cases and 342 fatalities.