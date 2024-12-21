World Bank approves $1.16b for Bangladesh

World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved three projects worth $1.16 billion to help Bangladesh improve health services, boost water and sanitation services and achieve greener and climate-resilient development.

The $500 million Second Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit will support reforms to help the country’s transition to green and climate-resilient development.

The financing supports policy reforms to improve public planning and financing and implementation for green and climate-resilient interventions at local and national levels and promote clean and resource-efficient production and services in key sectors, said a press release on Thursday.

As a prerequisite to the credit, the Planning Commission has adopted the Multi-Year Public Investment Program Guidelines for key sectors, integrated with the Medium-Term Budget Framework.