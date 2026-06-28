12 Chinese companies intend to invest over $9b in Bangladesh
Twelve Chinese companies have proposed to invest US$9.21 billion in Bangladesh, as the CEOs and heads of these 12 different companies, representing various subsectors, met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on 25 June in Beijing.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun was present during the meeting with the Prime Minister and the leaders of the Chinese companies.
Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading WTE investors and operators, has proposed to invest US$890 million in the development of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants, according to document seen by UNB.
China Future Energy Group Holding Limited, specialised in petroleum engineering and gas field investment, proposed to invest US$250 million in the exploration and development of gas fields.
China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a Chinese state-owned contractor, investor and operator, has proposed to invest US$650 million in the development and operation of the Mongla Port Economic Zone to attract Chinese manufacturing industries, build a bonded warehouse for import purposes, and develop Mongla into a new logistics hub, generating 50,000 jobs.
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd. proposed to invest US$250 million in the manufacture of electric smart meters in Bangladesh.
SF Express, China's largest logistics company, has proposed to invest US$180 million in cold-chain logistics and bonded warehouse facilities in Mongla to support e-commerce and export industries.
Huaxin Textile Industry Co. Ltd. has proposed to invest US$190 million in the expansion of recycled cotton/yarn production, the manufacture of cylindrical lithium batteries, and the construction of a 200 MW solar power plant for its own use in the Payra Port Industrial Zone.
Zhongxin Environmental Protection Group has proposed to invest US$1.65 billion in the establishment of an e-waste recycling and disposal industrial project in the Payra Port Industrial Zone.
CRRC Ziyan Co. Ltd. has proposed to invest US$190 million in the establishment of a rolling stock assembly plant through a joint venture with BMTF.
Sichuan Road & Bridge Group Co. Ltd. has proposed to invest US$4.5 billion in the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway PPP Project to enhance national connectivity and economic growth.
China Kepai Education Group has proposed to invest US$270 million to build a modern application-oriented university and vocational education industrial park designed to accommodate 30,000 students in the long run.
China Shandong Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Co. Limited has proposed to invest US$190 million to establish a large-scale Chinese medicinal herb cultivation industry in Bangladesh.
Ashik Chowdhury on Saturday said stability has been restored following the formal assumption of office by the newly elected government in Bangladesh, adding that this renewed climate of confidence had been effectively communicated to investors.
He highlighted that Bangladesh presented a five-year tax outlook for the first time, and they emphasised these aspects of stability to the investors.