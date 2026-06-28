12 Chinese companies intend to invest over $9b in Bangladesh

Twelve Chinese companies have proposed to invest US$9.21 billion in Bangladesh, as the CEOs and heads of these 12 different companies, representing various subsectors, met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on 25 June in Beijing.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun was present during the meeting with the Prime Minister and the leaders of the Chinese companies.

Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading WTE investors and operators, has proposed to invest US$890 million in the development of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants, according to document seen by UNB.