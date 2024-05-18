Militant nabbed from Gazipur leads to arms recovery in Bandarban hills

The police arrested Abdur Rahim, 32, a key arms supplier for militant outfit Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, from the Gazipur area on Wednesday. As per his tip, they later conducted a drive at hills in Naikhongchhari of Bandarban and recovered a drum filled with arms and bomb equipment.

Md. Asaduzzaman, additional commissioner and chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), briefed the media about the recovery on Friday.

The CTTC chief said Abdur Rahim went into hiding during the anti-militancy drives at hills last year.