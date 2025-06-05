Election Commission allocation rises to Tk 20b ahead of election

The interim government has said that election will be held by June of next year, but have not given any specific date. If the election is held within that timeframe, it will fall under the 2025–26 fiscal year. Accordingly, the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes an increased allocation for the election commission.

In the budget announced last Monday by the finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, a total of Tk 29.56 billion (Tk 2,956 crore) has been allocated for the election commission for the next fiscal year. Of this amount, Tk 27.27 billion (Tk 2,727 crore) is earmarked for operational expenses, and Tk 2.29 billion (Tk 229 crore) for development expenditure. In the current 2024-25 fiscal year, the revised allocation for the election commission was Tk 11.42 billion (Tk 1,142 crore), comprising Tk 7.16 billion (Tk 716 crore) for operational expenses and Tk 4.26 billion (Tk 426 crore) for development.