Still many challenges despite signing UN convention on disappearance: UN delegation
Although Bangladesh has signed the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED), there are several challenges ahead. And the easiest way to overcome this crisis is to talk to the families of the victims.
UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) vice chairman Grazyna Baranowska said this following a meeting with foreign secretary Ruhul Siddique Monday morning.
“We came after Bangladesh signed the convention on enforced disappearances. This visit is important. We believe the key issue is supporting the victims. At the same time, there needs to be increased monitoring on the activities of law enforcement agencies. There are still many challenges ahead,” Grazyna Baranowska said.
She also stressed on proper investigations into the allegations of enforced disappearances.
Ana Lorena Delgadillo Perez, another member of the working group, said the purpose of this visit was to discuss support for the victims. The talks also addressed the issue of ensuring justice for those who have been subjected to enforced disappearance.
Meanwhile, in a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the WGEID delegation praised the significant steps taken by the interim government to address the issue of enforced disappearances—particularly welcoming Bangladesh’s accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED). They also appreciated the work and commitments shown by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) on enforced disappearances.
The acting foreign secretary stressed on the government’s uncompromised commitment to ensure justice for the victims and uphold human rights, its protection and raising public awareness.
He also expressed gratitude for the technical support provided by the UN working group to expedite the process.
Earlier, on Sunday, the two-member delegation from the UN committee on enforced disappearances arrived Dhaka on a 4-day visit. They are scheduled to leave the country on 18 June.
The WGEID has been trying to come to the country to investigate the allegations of enforced disappearances for more than a decade. They first sent a letter to the Bangladesh government on 12 March 2013 for visiting the country. However, the government did not respond.
The WGEID also tried several times afterwards. However all the efforts went in vain. The UN body requested the previous government for the last time on 24 April 2020. Finally, the interim government responded to their call after assuming the office.