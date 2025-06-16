Still many challenges despite signing UN convention on disappearance: UN delegation

Although Bangladesh has signed the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED), there are several challenges ahead. And the easiest way to overcome this crisis is to talk to the families of the victims.

UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) vice chairman Grazyna Baranowska said this following a meeting with foreign secretary Ruhul Siddique Monday morning.

“We came after Bangladesh signed the convention on enforced disappearances. This visit is important. We believe the key issue is supporting the victims. At the same time, there needs to be increased monitoring on the activities of law enforcement agencies. There are still many challenges ahead,” Grazyna Baranowska said.