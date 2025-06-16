Govt to enact law, form commission to curb enforced disappearance: Law adviser

An initiative has been taken to formulate an act regarding enforced disappearance, law adviser Asif Nazrul said on Monday.

There is a plan to form a powerful permanent commission under this law to curb enforced disappearance in the future, the adviser stated.

Two members of a visiting delegation from the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) called on the law adviser at his secretariat office today.