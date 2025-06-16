Govt to enact law, form commission to curb enforced disappearance: Law adviser
An initiative has been taken to formulate an act regarding enforced disappearance, law adviser Asif Nazrul said on Monday.
There is a plan to form a powerful permanent commission under this law to curb enforced disappearance in the future, the adviser stated.
Two members of a visiting delegation from the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) called on the law adviser at his secretariat office today.
They are: working group’s vice-chairperson Grazyna Baranowska and its member Ana Lorena Delgadillo Perez.
The law adviser said this to the media after a meeting with the two delegates.
Asif Nazrul said the government has taken an initiative to formulate a law, which was lauded by the WGEID. The UN delegates already said to consider increasing the tenure of the commission on enforced disappearance. In response he (Asif Nazrul) told them that everyone in the government will sit and make a decision in this regard.
He also informed the WGEID delegates that the government will enact a law regarding enforced disappearance and has a plan to form a powerful commission under that law.
When several newspersons asked the law adviser about the timeframe to implement the law, he said he hoped the law on enforced disappearance and an ordinance on amendment of the code of criminal procedure will be completed by one month.
Newspersons also asked the adviser about the process of formation of the ‘truth and reconciliation’ commission.
In response, he said they went to South Africa under the leadership of the chief justice for this and learned the matter from there. In the second phase, they have been thinking about a regional consultation under the leadership of the chief justice where delegations from Sri Lanka, Nepal and South Asia will be invited.
They will seek opinions of the political parties of Bangladesh, civil society members, rights activists and students and thought out a path on what could be done, the law adviser added.