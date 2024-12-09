Dr Yunus hints at announcing election process this month
Reiterating that required reforms should be accomplished before holding the next national election, Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Monday hinted that they can come up with some announcement this month on the reform and election process.
Referring to the Election Reform Commission, he said there are certain reforms that are required to be finished before the election to avoid the same old problems.
In an interactive session with the envoys of European countries Chief Adviser's Office in Dhaka, Dr. Yunus said they have to wait for the reports of the reform commission to incorporate its proposals in the election process.
He said if the government holds the election now, it will be like the previous elections and all the same problems will come back.
The chief adviser highlighted the interim government's commitment to building a new Bangladesh that requires new policies and new institutional framework.
He said the political parties are very keen for the election. "We are also interested in holding the election."
Dr. Yunus told the diplomats that he was trying to explain to the people about the government's two responsibilities- holding the election and carrying out reforms in various areas.
He said there are 15 different commissions and the government is expecting reports from these commissions by the end of this month to the middle of January.
Dr. Yunus said they will be ready for the election if the election process reforms are accomplished.
"This is the direction we are going....two processes are moving in the same direction towards our goal," he said.
At the beginning, Dr. Yunus said this is a very exciting moment for Bangladesh as this is the month of Victory.
"And this is a very special occasion to have you all together," he said.
Dr. Yunus said it shows the support to Bangladesh - political, economic and moral support.
He said there is a strong sense of unity that exists in Bangladesh despite some propaganda and misinformation campaigns against Bangladesh.
The chief adviser also presented the initiatives the interim government has taken to reform banking, economy and labour sectors before the European diplomats.