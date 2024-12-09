Dr Yunus hints at announcing election process this month

Reiterating that required reforms should be accomplished before holding the next national election, Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Monday hinted that they can come up with some announcement this month on the reform and election process.

Referring to the Election Reform Commission, he said there are certain reforms that are required to be finished before the election to avoid the same old problems.

In an interactive session with the envoys of European countries Chief Adviser's Office in Dhaka, Dr. Yunus said they have to wait for the reports of the reform commission to incorporate its proposals in the election process.

He said if the government holds the election now, it will be like the previous elections and all the same problems will come back.