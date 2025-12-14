India categorically rejects claim made by Bangladesh

Bangladesh wants a swift end to anti-Bangladesh activities from India.

This message was conveyed to Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

Bangladesh also urged India that if those, who attacked Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, enter India, they should be arrested and sent back.

India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India, in a press release, stated that it clearly rejects the statements raised in the press note of Bangladesh’s interim government, issued on 14 December 2025.