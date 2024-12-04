Yunus holds dialogue with political parties at 4:00pm
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus is set to hold a dialogue with the leaders of major political parties this afternoon in a bid to forge a national unity.
“The dialogue will begin at the Foreign Service Academy here at 4:00pm”, chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
Earlier, while speaking at a press briefing at the foreign service academy yesterday, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said Dr Yunus also invited the leaders of religious groups to join a dialogue with him on Thursday.
"The main aim of the two meetings is forging national unity. He (the chief adviser) will call for national unity," Alam added.
The chief adviser had a meeting with the leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement at the State Guest House Jamuna here last night.
About the importance of the national unity, the press secretary said the unity is an urgent now as the Indian media is deliberately spreading misinformation targeting Bangladesh.
"We must resist the misinformation campaign together," he added.