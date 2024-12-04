Yunus holds dialogue with political parties at 4:00pm

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus is set to hold a dialogue with the leaders of major political parties this afternoon in a bid to forge a national unity.

“The dialogue will begin at the Foreign Service Academy here at 4:00pm”, chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

Earlier, while speaking at a press briefing at the foreign service academy yesterday, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said Dr Yunus also invited the leaders of religious groups to join a dialogue with him on Thursday.

"The main aim of the two meetings is forging national unity. He (the chief adviser) will call for national unity," Alam added.

