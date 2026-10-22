Nearly 8000 children killed in road accidents in 6 years and 9 months
Road accidents killed 7,963 children in Bangladesh between 2020 and September 2026. More than 31 per cent of them died in accidents while travelling to or from educational institutions.
Another 2,812 children lost their lives while walking along roads or crossing them. Three-wheelers caused the highest number of deaths among these child pedestrians.
The Road Safety Foundation revealed the figures in a report published on Wednesday. The organisation compiled the report using information from nine national dailies, 17 national and regional online news outlets, electronic media and its own data.
According to the report, 2,193 of the children killed were passengers in various vehicles, 2,812 were pedestrians, and 2,958 were motorcycle riders or pillion passengers.
Among the children killed as pedestrians, 1,271 died after three-wheelers (CNG-powered and battery-powered auto-rickshaws, Nasimon and votvoti) struck them. This accounted for 45.19 per cent of pedestrian fatalities. Heavy vehicles, including buses, trucks, covered vans and pick-up trucks, ran over or struck 1,126 children. Private cars, microbuses, ambulances and jeeps killed another 317.
An analysis found that rural roads recorded the highest number of child fatalities, at 2,713. Regional roads accounted for 2,082 deaths, highways for 1,974, and urban roads for 1,194.
By time of day, the highest number of children—2,634—died in the afternoon. More than 36 per cent of the children killed were aged between six and 12. The accidents also claimed the lives of 3,547 children aged between 13 and 17.
The Road Safety Foundation reported that 2,513 children died while travelling to or from educational institutions, while another 962 died while playing on roads near their homes.
The organisation identified several causes of child road fatalities, including road and transport systems that do not prioritise children's safety, drivers' lack of skills, underage driving and a lack of awareness about road use.
It recommended developing safer roads for children, raising road safety awareness among families and educational institutions, taking action against unskilled and underage drivers, and improving access to medical treatment for accident victims.
Road Safety Foundation Executive Director Saidur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Rural roads run close to residential areas, and vehicles on these roads do not follow traffic rules and regulations. Law enforcement agencies are also absent from road monitoring. Children, meanwhile, do not know the rules of road use. The relevant government authorities show no concern about the issue, and there are no signs of growing awareness among the general public either.”