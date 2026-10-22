Nearly 8000 children killed in road accidents in 6 years and 9 months

Road accidents killed 7,963 children in Bangladesh between 2020 and September 2026. More than 31 per cent of them died in accidents while travelling to or from educational institutions.

Another 2,812 children lost their lives while walking along roads or crossing them. Three-wheelers caused the highest number of deaths among these child pedestrians.

The Road Safety Foundation revealed the figures in a report published on Wednesday. The organisation compiled the report using information from nine national dailies, 17 national and regional online news outlets, electronic media and its own data.