EU to impose restrictions on countries not taking back their citizens

The European Council has directed the European Union to impose visa restrictions on the countries that are not cooperating to take back illegal immigrants.

At least 330,000 illegal immigrants entered EU's 27 countries in 2022, which is 64 per cent more than in 2021. The number of asylum seekers in the European countries has also seen a 46 per cent increase as 924,000 people sought refuge in Europe last year.

The decision to restrict visas of the source countries came in the wake of such influx of refugees. The decision was taken at a special meeting of European Council in Belgium’s Brussels on Thursday. Russia-Ukraine war, economic situation and illegal immigration were the main topics of the discussion in the meeting.