11-party alliance to hold rally in Dhaka Tuesday

The 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a rally in Dhaka on Tuesday (23 June), demanding justice for enforced disappearances and killings committed during the Awami League regime.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Bijoynagar in Dhaka at 5:00 pm, with top leaders of the alliance in attendance.

Furthermore, the alliance will hold protest marches and rallies in all districts across the country on 4 July.