11-party alliance to hold rally in Dhaka Tuesday
The 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a rally in Dhaka on Tuesday (23 June), demanding justice for enforced disappearances and killings committed during the Awami League regime.
The rally is scheduled to be held at Bijoynagar in Dhaka at 5:00 pm, with top leaders of the alliance in attendance.
Furthermore, the alliance will hold protest marches and rallies in all districts across the country on 4 July.
The programmes were announced today (22 June) by Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad at an emergency press conference held at the party’s central office in Moghbazar.
The press conference was organised by the 11-party alliance following a liaison committee meeting held there at 10:00 am.
Speaking at the press conference, Hamidur Rahman Azad said that the signs of a resurgence of ‘fascism’ are becoming evident due to what he described as a lack of progress in the judicial process.
Azad alleged that members of the ruling party are attacking the 11-party alliance for standing against various injustices.
He added that the Dhaka rally would specifically demand justice for these attacks and killings, while calling on the public to unite against brutality, government failure and the patronage of fascism.
He further stated that the district-level programmes to be held on 4 July would also address the hike in commodity prices and the current law and order situation.
The press conference was attended by Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizens' Party (NCP); Ataullah Amin, senior joint secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis; Billal Miazi, acting secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Musa Bin Izhar, secretary general of Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party; Iqbal Hossain, secretary general of Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) and Abdullah Al Mamun, joint assistant secretary general of the AB Party, among others.