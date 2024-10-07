Lalmonirhat assistant commissioner Taposhee Tabassum suspended

Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner office's assistant commissioner (executive magistrate) Taposhee Tabassum Urmi has been suspended a day after she was made officer on special duty (OSD) on Sunday.

At the same time disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against her.

An official at the public administration ministry confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Monday. Taposhee Tabassum Urmi was made OSD and attached at the public administration ministry.