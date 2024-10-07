Lalmonirhat assistant commissioner Taposhee Tabassum suspended
Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner office's assistant commissioner (executive magistrate) Taposhee Tabassum Urmi has been suspended a day after she was made officer on special duty (OSD) on Sunday.
At the same time disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against her.
An official at the public administration ministry confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Monday. Taposhee Tabassum Urmi was made OSD and attached at the public administration ministry.
However, why she has been made OSD has not been mentioned in the gazette notification of OSD.
According to a source, a Facebook post of Taposhee Tabassum is being discussed. In the post, a top official of the interim government was criticised. She has mainly been made OSD for this.